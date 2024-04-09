National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's favorite wide receiver prop bet Published Apr. 9, 2024 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a couple weeks away!

With the combine and pro days behind us, teams are starting to make their final preparations for what they'll do in the draft.

We're also making final preparations on what we want to bet on in the draft. Some more draft-related props are coming out on sportsbooks as the draft nears, and over the last couple of months, I've been discussing some prop bets I like in the lead-up to the draft on my digital show "Bear Bets."

ADVERTISEMENT

There's one draft-related prop I like in particular, though, as Day 1 of the draft is two weeks from Thursday.

Let's jump to it!

Over/Under 6.5 wide receivers selected in first round +126

You may have to, um, "search" for some of these draft props, but it's looking like there could be seven wide receivers in the first round, especially after the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

That likely adds another team who could use a first-rounder on a wideout. We know for sure Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr. are going in Round 1. Ladd McConkey has also been sneaking into a few Round 1 mocks.

Texas has two guys in Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy who can very easily go in the final 10-to-12 picks of the first round. And then you have Xavier Legette and Keon Coleman. Both of them are on the fringe, as well as Troy Franklin.

It sure feels like seven at plus money is a bet I'm willing to lose. Of course, I don't want to, nor do I think we will.

PICK: Over 6.5 wide receivers selected in the first round

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share