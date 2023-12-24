National Football League
2023 NFL Week 17 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Published Dec. 24, 2023 6:35 p.m. ET

An exciting NFL regular season is sprinting toward the finish line, and there are some great games on the Week 17 schedule.

Two of the NFC's top teams — the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys — meet Saturday in Texas, while an AFC battle between division leaders will have the Miami Dolphins taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

A key NFC South division contest between the New Orleans Saints (tied for second) and the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place Sunday in Florida. The game will be shown on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 17 — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Jets @ Browns (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Browns -5.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Browns -247 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.05 total); Jets +203 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.30 total)
Total: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAME

Lions @ Cowboys (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -5.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -235 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.26 total); Lions +193 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.30 total)
Total: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Rams @ Giants (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Rams -6 (Rams favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Rams -259 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.86 total); Giants +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Eagles -10 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -552 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.81 total); Cardinals +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Saints +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Commanders (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: 49ers -13.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -852 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.17 total); Commanders +575 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $67.50 total)
Total: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Texans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Texans -4.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Texans -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Titans +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots @ Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Bills -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Patriots +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons @ Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Bears -153 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.54 total); Falcons +128 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
Total: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Colts -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Raiders +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -9 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -353 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.83 total); Panthers +278 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.80 total)
Total: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins @ Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Dolphins +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Steelers +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers @ Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -6 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Chargers +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -360 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); Bengals +285 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Total: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers @ Vikings  (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Vikings -2 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Packers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

