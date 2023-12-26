National Football League
2023 NFL Week 16 betting recap, odds: Home and road Over bettors cash in
Dec. 26, 2023

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 16? 

It was a good week for bettors who played the Over for total points scored.

Over bettors — playing home or road — went 11-5 (68.8%).

Also having a strong week were home favorites straight up (SU). They went 6-3 (66.7%).

Home favorites against the spread (ATS), however, went 4-5 (44.4%). 

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 6-9-1

Covered: Lions, Browns, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Bears
Did not cover: Jets, Packers, Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Broncos, 49ers
Pushed: Seahawks

Underdogs ATS: 9-6-1

Covered: Patriots, Steelers, Giants, Panthers, Buccaneers, Raiders, Commanders, Chargers, Ravens
Did not cover: Vikings, Colts, Cardinals, Cowboys, Saints, Texans
Pushed: Titans

Home teams ATS: 8-7-1

Covered: Steelers, Panthers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Rams, Falcons, Chargers, Bears
Did not cover: Vikings, Jets, Eagles, Chiefs, Texans, Broncos, 49ers

Pushed: Titans

Road teams ATS: 7-8-1

Covered: Patriots, Giants, Lions, Browns, Commanders, Raiders, Ravens
Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Cardinals, Cowboys, Bills, Jaguars
Pushed: Seahawks

Dave Helman reacts to the Ravens dominating the 49ers on MNF

Home teams SU: 8-8

Win: Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Bears
Loss: Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Broncos, 49ers

Road teams SU : 8-8

Win: Patriots, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Bills, Seahawks, Browns, Ravens
Loss: Giants, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Commanders, Jaguars, Cowboys, Cardinals

Home favorites ATS: 4-5

Covered: Dolphins, Rams, Bears, Falcons
Did not cover: Eagles, Jets, Broncos, Chiefs, 49ers

Home underdogs ATS: 4-2-1

Covered: Steelers, Panthers, Buccaneers, Chargers
Did not cover: Vikings, Texans
Pushed: Titans

Home favorites SU: 6-3

Win: Jets, Eagles, Falcons, Bears, Dolphins, Rams
Loss: Broncos, Chiefs, 49ers

Home underdogs SU: 2-5

Win: Steelers, Buccaneers
Loss: Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Chargers, Texans

Road favorites ATS: 2-4-1

Covered: Lions, Browns
Did not cover: Packers, Bengals, Bills, Jaguars
Pushed: Seahawks

Road underdogs ATS: 5-4

Covered: Patriots, Giants, Raiders, Commanders, Ravens
Did not cover: Colts, Cardinals, Cowboys, Saints

Biggest underdog to cover: Giants (+13.5 against Eagles)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Raiders (+11 against Chiefs)

Home total (Over/Under): 11-5

Over: Vikings, Panthers, Steelers, Eagles, Jets, Texans, Broncos, Rams, Chargers, Bears, 49ers
Under: Dolphins, Buccaneers, Titans, Falcons, Chiefs

Road total: 11-5

Over: Patriots, Giants, Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Commanders, Bills, Cardinals, Browns, Ravens
Under: Colts, Raiders, Cowboys, Seahawks, Jaguars

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 17? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

