National Football League 2023 NFL Week 16 betting recap, odds: Home and road Over bettors cash in Published Dec. 26, 2023 12:41 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 16?

It was a good week for bettors who played the Over for total points scored.

Over bettors — playing home or road — went 11-5 (68.8%).

Also having a strong week were home favorites straight up (SU). They went 6-3 (66.7%).

Home favorites against the spread (ATS), however, went 4-5 (44.4%).

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 6-9-1

Covered: Lions, Browns, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Bears

Did not cover: Jets, Packers, Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Broncos, 49ers

Pushed: Seahawks

Underdogs ATS: 9-6-1

Covered: Patriots, Steelers, Giants, Panthers, Buccaneers, Raiders, Commanders, Chargers, Ravens

Did not cover: Vikings, Colts, Cardinals, Cowboys, Saints, Texans

Pushed: Titans

Home teams ATS: 8-7-1

Covered: Steelers, Panthers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Rams, Falcons, Chargers, Bears

Did not cover: Vikings, Jets, Eagles, Chiefs, Texans, Broncos, 49ers

Pushed: Titans

Road teams ATS: 7-8-1

Covered: Patriots, Giants, Lions, Browns, Commanders, Raiders, Ravens

Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Cardinals, Cowboys, Bills, Jaguars

Pushed: Seahawks

Home teams SU: 8-8

Win: Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Bears

Loss: Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Broncos, 49ers

Road teams SU : 8-8

Win: Patriots, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Bills, Seahawks, Browns, Ravens

Loss: Giants, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Commanders, Jaguars, Cowboys, Cardinals

Home favorites ATS: 4-5

Covered: Dolphins, Rams, Bears, Falcons

Did not cover: Eagles, Jets, Broncos, Chiefs, 49ers

Home underdogs ATS: 4-2-1

Covered: Steelers, Panthers, Buccaneers, Chargers

Did not cover: Vikings, Texans

Pushed: Titans

Home favorites SU: 6-3

Win: Jets, Eagles, Falcons, Bears, Dolphins, Rams

Loss: Broncos, Chiefs, 49ers

Home underdogs SU: 2-5

Win: Steelers, Buccaneers

Loss: Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Chargers, Texans

Road favorites ATS: 2-4-1

Covered: Lions, Browns

Did not cover: Packers, Bengals, Bills, Jaguars

Pushed: Seahawks

Road underdogs ATS: 5-4

Covered: Patriots, Giants, Raiders, Commanders, Ravens

Did not cover: Colts, Cardinals, Cowboys, Saints

Biggest underdog to cover: Giants (+13.5 against Eagles)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Raiders (+11 against Chiefs)

Home total (Over/Under): 11-5

Over: Vikings, Panthers, Steelers, Eagles, Jets, Texans, Broncos, Rams, Chargers, Bears, 49ers

Under: Dolphins, Buccaneers, Titans, Falcons, Chiefs

Road total: 11-5

Over: Patriots, Giants, Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Commanders, Bills, Cardinals, Browns, Ravens

Under: Colts, Raiders, Cowboys, Seahawks, Jaguars

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 17? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

