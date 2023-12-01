National Football League 2023 NFL Week 13 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Dec. 1, 2023 3:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

Last week, we went 1-2. Let's get the train back on track for Week 13.

Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

Last Week: 1-2 (Season: 23-21-2)

Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

It's hard to lay points with the Steelers. As you know, they just have a knack for winning close, low-scoring, ugly games.

That will probably be the case here because after upsetting the Falcons, the Cardinals have managed just 16 and 14 points the last two weeks and looked particularly bad last week vs. the Rams.

I’m going to hold out and see if we get a 6, but I will be on Arizona here. Just don't win the game, as I have some nice Mike Tomlin Coach of the Year and Cardinals Under 3.5 wins tickets.

PICK: Cardinals (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

I’ve been against the Broncos the last couple of weeks with mixed success. I just can't comprehend the turnover luck continuing for Denver the way it has, as the Broncos are +13 in their five-game win streak.

Taking a look at the remaining schedule for the Texans, they have two with the Titans, the Jets, Browns and the Colts the rest of the way. There’s a real chance they find themselves in the playoffs, and this is a swing game for both teams. C.J. Stroud has shown no signs of slowing down, so I’ll lay the short number with the Texans.

PICK: Texans (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)

The Bengals defense isn’t what it was last year, but it’s still a solid and proud enough unit to keep Cincinnati in the game.

Jake Browning was competent enough last week against the Steelers defense, and getting much more than a touchdown feels right to me.

PICK: Bengals (+9) to lose by fewer than 9 points (or win outright)

NFL Week 13 Survivor Picks: Jacksonville Jaguars save or play?

SURVIVOR PLAYS

If you have the Jaguars available this week, you should take them. I know there's a school of thought out there to save them for Week 17 vs. the Panthers, but there’s no guarantee the Jags will have to have that game, and usually, there are games that just fall into your lap that week based on draft, playoff and seeding scenarios. So, if you still have the Jags, go with it.

If you don't, there are a couple of other scary options.

The Chargers — which is a solid no in my book. The Steelers — yeah, I guess they’ll win, although it's gonna be a sweat. Those are two options. The Texans would be another team I would consider as well.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

