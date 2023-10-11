National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Falcons' Desmond Ridder can't be beaten at home Published Oct. 11, 2023 10:26 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Atlanta Falcons second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has yet to lose a game he's started at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, going 5-0.

And his hot play at home goes beyond the NFL.

RELATED: Desmond Ridder gaining Falcons' trust

Ridder never lost a home game he started for the Cincinnati Bearcats, going 26-0.

That's right: Ridder is 31-0 at home as a starter in college and the NFL.

Ridder looks to keep his unbeaten home record going when the Washington Commanders head south for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons.

Atlanta is 2.5-point favorites and -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total) on the moneyline.

Ridder was 28-for-37 passing for a career-high 329 yards and a touchdown in last week's 21-19 home win over the Houston Texans. He also ran for a 7-yard TD.

FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys insider David Helman discussed Ridder's breakout performance.

"Nobody wants to talk about the Falcons," Helman said. "They say, 'They already had their winning streak. They've lost two in a row. Desmond Ridder looks lost, how long is he going to keep the starting job? Is Arthur Smith crazy for sticking with him?' And then you play the game. … Desmond Ridder outplays C.J. Stroud, plays the best game of his career.

"And the most important part about it is that he did it without the Atlanta running game fueling things. Sure, Bijan Robinson had a nice day, Falcons got close to 100 yards on the ground — it's not like they were a non-factor — but we've been saying for weeks that the Falcons are only going to go as far as their run game goes. They averaged less than three yards a carry in this game and Desmond Ridder still finds a way to get it done."

David Helman, Mark Schlereth discuss Desmond Ridder's breakout performance against Houston

Are you betting on the Ridder keeping his home winning streak going? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in NFL news.

