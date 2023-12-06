National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Eagles, Cowboys set for huge NFC East showdown Published Dec. 6, 2023 2:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off of what was supposed to be the biggest NFC showdown of the season, the next biggest NFC showdown is on tap.

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) will hit the road to take on the rival Dallas Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday Night Football, in a matchup with humongous NFC East implications.

The Eagles are atop the division at 3-0, with the Cowboys in second at 3-1. Dallas' lone division loss came at Philly in Week 9, a 28-23 setback in a game that the 'Boys led at halftime.

What do the odds say about their second matchup of the season?

Currently, at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites to knock off Philly and move into a tie atop the division.

With that, the Eagles are still favored to win the NFC East at -475, with the Cowboys second at +380. And to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, the Niners are at +150, followed by the Eagles at +250 and the Cowboys at +425.

On Wednesday's edition of "Undisputed," Keyshawn Johnson previewed the matchup between the two juggernauts.

"The Cowboys have yet to pass a test — only quizzes. You now have a huge test. This is probably the biggest regular-season game in Dak Prescott's history at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. There's a lot at stake here. There's an opportunity to get even in the division. There's an opportunity to get closer to that first-round bye [in the playoffs]. Plus, there's an opportunity to jump out front in for MVP."

Although the Cowboys are 9-3 on the season, they have just one win over a team with a winning record at the time they played — last week's nailbiting 41-35 home win over Seattle.

