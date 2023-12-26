National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Can Steelers' Mike Tomlin continue underdog, ATS success?
2023 NFL odds: Can Steelers' Mike Tomlin continue underdog, ATS success?

Published Dec. 26, 2023 11:06 a.m. ET

Mike Tomlin, in his 17th season as coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is the second-longest tenured active coach in the NFL, behind New England's Bill Belichick (24 seasons).

A key to Tomlin's tenure with Pittsburgh?

His record against the spread (ATS) as the underdog, which improved after the Steelers (+2.5) beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 on Sunday.

RELATED: 2023-24 NFL Playoff Scenarios

Tomlin is 55-35-4 ATS (60.6%) as the underdog and 16-7-2 ATS as the home 'dog (68%) including the playoffs, according to FOX Sports Research.

Tomlin looks to add to his underdog ATS record as the Steelers (+3) play at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Steelers @ Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -179 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.59 total); Steelers +149 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.90 total)
Total: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Tomlin holds the record for most consecutive non-losing seasons (he's finished 8-8 three times) to begin a coaching career with 16. He's one win away from making it 17.

He also won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 at age 36, becoming the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl (since eclipsed by Rams coach Sean McVay in Super Bowl LVI in 2022).

Tomlin's track record reportedly has several teams interested in trying to woo him if he leaves the Steel City, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

"I don't know what the future is with Mike Tomlin but over the last couple of weeks, that is the name that has been brought up by every team out there with openings, teams that think they're going to have openings, seeing maybe if Mike Tomlin and the Steelers decide to part ways, or if there's a possible trade," Glazer said. 

"Look, the Steelers may decide to get him to a contract extension this offseason. All I'm telling you is Mike Tomlin's name has been brought up an awful lot lately."

Did you have a wager on the Steelers-Seahawks game?

