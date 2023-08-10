National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Best, worst coaches' preseason records against the spread Published Aug. 10, 2023 11:39 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL preseason is officially here, so it's time for bettors to start cashing in on some of the action for the exciting year ahead.

And a fascinating market to consider as exhibition games get underway Thursday are coaches' records against the spread (ATS).

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, John Harbaugh has the best preseason record ATS going 38-16-1. And on the other end of the spectrum is Andy Reid, who's the worst ATS with a 33-37-1 record.

Let's dive into the list of active coaches who have the best and worst records against the spread in the preseason.

BEST COACHES ATS PRESEASON*

John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens): 38-16-1

Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills): 12-5-1

Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks): 26-19-1

Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts): 8-4-2

WORST COACHES ATS PRESEASON*

Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers): 3-7

Doug Pederson (Jacksonville Jaguars): 8-12

Dennis Allen (New Orleans Saints): 5-10

Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs): 33-37-1

John Harbaugh and the Ravens take the field for preseason this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Currently, Baltimore is favored by 6 points, and that shouldn't surprise fans or bettors. As the Ravens head coach, the squad has reached the win column in 23 consecutive exhibition games. So if you're looking to throw some cash down on this clash of birds, Ravens to cover or even their moneyline might be a wager worth considering.

Starting their preseason Thursday are Pete Carroll and his Seahawks. Seattle is favored by 4, as it takes on Minnesota. Can Carroll & Co. kick off their preseason with a few wins and covers and help bettors cash in?

With one of the worst preseason records against the spread is two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid. But who needs to beat the spread in preseason when you've got the most important postseason hardware in the trophy case?

The Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Coincidentally, this contest pits head coaches with two of the worst records ATS against each other — Reid vs. Allen. The Saints and Allen are favored by 3 in this game. So pick your poison. Are you backing Allen, who's covered 33% of his exhibition games, or are you riding with the champ Reid, who's covered 46%?

