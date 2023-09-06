2023 NFL odds: A list of best quarterbacks against the spread in Week 1

National Football League
Published Sep. 6, 2023 12:31 p.m. ET

Quick quiz: Which active NFL quarterback has the best record against the spread (ATS) in Week 1 starts?

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes?

Nice try, but it's not the two-time NFL MVP.

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, who battled Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII?

Hurts is 1-1 ATS as a Week 1 starter after the Eagles failed to cover the 5.5 points in last season's opener, a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.

The correct answer is the Lions' current starting QB, Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

According to BetMGM Data Analyst John Ewing, Goff is 6-0 ATS as a Week 1 starter (Goff did not start the opener of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016).

Goff is the most-profitable quarterback ATS over the past five years (48-32-2).

A couple of other QBs have also fared well against the spread in Week 1 of the season. If you're looking to ride with one of those eight QBs, here are their Week 1 spreads:

Jared Goff, Lions (6-0 ATS): +5.5 at Chiefs
Justin Herbert, Chargers (2-0): -3 vs. Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (2-0): +3 at Chargers
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (4-1): -5.5 vs. Lions
Josh Allen, Bills (3-1): -2.5 at Jets
Lamar Jackson, Ravens (3-1): -10 vs. Texans
Derek Carr, Saints (6-3): -3 vs. Titans
Aaron Rodgers, Jets (6-3): +2.5 vs. Bills

Which quarterback are you backing to keep up their Week 1 success ATS? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

