2023 NFL bye weeks for every team
NFL bye weeks provide valuable rest for teams amidst the demanding NFL schedule. These breaks offer players a chance to recuperate, both physically and mentally, while also allowing coaches to refine their strategies.
The placement of bye weeks is carefully orchestrated, taking into account team performance, travel logistics and television ratings. It's a delicate dance of rest and preparation, ensuring that teams can tackle the remainder of the season with renewed vigor.
Check out each team’s 2023 NFL bye week below:
Weeks 1-4
None
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
None
Week 9
Week 10
Week 11
Week 12
None
Week 13
Week 14
Weeks 15-17
None
What are NFL bye weeks?
NFL bye weeks are designated weeks throughout the middle of the NFL season during which teams do not play a game.
When do 2023 bye weeks start?
In 2023, NFL bye weeks begin in Week 5.
When do 2023 bye weeks end?
In 2023, NFL bye weeks end after Week 14. Weeks 15-17 do not include any team on bye.
How many bye weeks do NFL teams get?
Each team receives one bye week during the 18-game regular season.
