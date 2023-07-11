National Football League 2023 NFL bye weeks for every team Updated Jul. 11, 2023 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL bye weeks provide valuable rest for teams amidst the demanding NFL schedule . These breaks offer players a chance to recuperate, both physically and mentally, while also allowing coaches to refine their strategies.

The placement of bye weeks is carefully orchestrated, taking into account team performance, travel logistics and television ratings. It's a delicate dance of rest and preparation, ensuring that teams can tackle the remainder of the season with renewed vigor.

Check out each team’s 2023 NFL bye week below:

Weeks 1-4

None

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

None

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

None

Week 13

Week 14

Weeks 15-17

None

What are NFL bye weeks?

NFL bye weeks are designated weeks throughout the middle of the NFL season during which teams do not play a game.

When do 2023 bye weeks start?

In 2023, NFL bye weeks begin in Week 5.

When do 2023 bye weeks end?

In 2023, NFL bye weeks end after Week 14. Weeks 15-17 do not include any team on bye.

How many bye weeks do NFL teams get?

Each team receives one bye week during the 18-game regular season.

