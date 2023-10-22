National Football League 2023 NFL Bad Beats: Patriots give away lead, stun Bills with late TD Published Oct. 22, 2023 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots, mired in a three-game losing streak, faced long odds and needed to march 75 yards in less than two minutes for the go-ahead score against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Few things can swing the odds in your favor more than picking up 34 yards on the first play from scrimmage.

Mac Jones and the Patriots indeed marched down the field, scoring the winning touchdown with 12 seconds left for a 29-25 win and an NFL bad beat for Bills moneyline bettors (-392, bet $10 to win $12.55 total).

As 7.5-point underdogs, Patriots bettors who took the points were likely cashing in, but New England moneyline bettors (+306, bet $10 to win $40.60 total) sweated out a nice payday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the key plays in the final minutes.

New England led 13-3 at halftime and 22-10 midway through the fourth.

The Bills scored two touchdowns in a span of less than 3:40, the second on a 1-yard run by quarterback Josh Allen, taking a 25-22 lead.

Down 25-22, Jones competed a short pass to Rhamondre Stevenson, who turned it into a 34-yard gain to the Buffalo 41.

On first-and-goal from the 7, a pass interference penalty gave the Patriots the ball at the 1.

Jones found tight end Mike Gesicki two plays later with 12 seconds to go, causing Bills moneyline bettors to discard their tickets.

The Patriots snapped a four-game skid against the Bills and improved to 2-5 this season. The 4-3 Bills lost for the second time in three weeks.

Did you back the Patriots on the moneyline or with the points? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in NFL news.

share