National Football League 2023-24 NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread Updated Jan. 7, 2024 10:02 p.m. ET

Against the spread (ATS) bettors love the Lions.

Detroit had the NFL's best regular-season record ATS, going 12-5.

Last season, the Lions went 12-5 ATS, third behind the New York Giants (13-4) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4).

Detroit was third ATS in 2021 (11-6), meaning they've been 35-16 (68.6%) over the past three regular seasons.

It's the best ATS three-year run since the New England Patriots (40-17) from 2016-18.

Tampa Bay tied for second ATS with Baltimore. The Buccaneers were 11-6 ATS but 9-8 straight up (SU).

The worst team ATS this season?

The Carolina Panthers went 4-11-2 ATS.

Here's a look at each team's ATS record this season (not including Sunday Night Football game):

Detroit Lions: 12-5 (70.6%)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11-6 (64.7%)

Baltimore Ravens: 11-6 (64.7%)

Miami Dolphins: 10-6 (62.5%)

Cleveland Browns: 10-6-1 (62.5%)

Los Angeles Rams: 10-6-1 (62.5%)

Las Vegas Raiders: 10-6-1 (62.5%)

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7 (58.8%)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7 (58.8%)

Kansas City Chiefs: 9-7-1 (56.3%)

Chicago Bears: 8-7-2 (53.3%)

Seattle Seahawks: 8-7-2 (53.3%)

Arizona Cardinals: 9-8 (52.9%)

Green Bay Packers: 9-8 (52.9%)

Houston Texans: 9-8 (52.9%)

Indianapolis Colts: 9-8 (52.9%)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-8 (52.9%)

San Francisco 49ers: 9-8 (52.9%)

New York Giants: 8-8-1 (50%)

Minnesota Vikings: 7-7-3 (50%)

Cincinnati Bengals: 7-8-2 (46.7%)

Philadelphia Eagles: 7-8-2 (46.7%)

Tennessee Titans: 7-9-1 (43.8%)

Buffalo Bills: 6-10 (37.5%)

Denver Broncos: 6-10-1 (37.5%)

New York Jets: 6-10-1 (37.5%)

New Orleans Saints: 6-10-1 (37.5%)

Washington Commanders: 6-10-1 (37.5%)

Los Angeles Chargers: 6-11 (35.3%)

New England Patriots: 5-11-1 (31.3%)

Atlanta Falcons: 5-12 (29.4%)

Carolina Panthers: 4-11-2 (26.7%)

