2023-24 NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread
Against the spread (ATS) bettors love the Lions.
Detroit had the NFL's best regular-season record ATS, going 12-5.
Last season, the Lions went 12-5 ATS, third behind the New York Giants (13-4) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4).
Detroit was third ATS in 2021 (11-6), meaning they've been 35-16 (68.6%) over the past three regular seasons.
It's the best ATS three-year run since the New England Patriots (40-17) from 2016-18.
Tampa Bay tied for second ATS with Baltimore. The Buccaneers were 11-6 ATS but 9-8 straight up (SU).
The worst team ATS this season?
The Carolina Panthers went 4-11-2 ATS.
Here's a look at each team's ATS record this season (not including Sunday Night Football game):
Detroit Lions: 12-5 (70.6%)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11-6 (64.7%)
Baltimore Ravens: 11-6 (64.7%)
Miami Dolphins: 10-6 (62.5%)
Cleveland Browns: 10-6-1 (62.5%)
Los Angeles Rams: 10-6-1 (62.5%)
Las Vegas Raiders: 10-6-1 (62.5%)
Dallas Cowboys: 10-7 (58.8%)
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7 (58.8%)
Kansas City Chiefs: 9-7-1 (56.3%)
Chicago Bears: 8-7-2 (53.3%)
Seattle Seahawks: 8-7-2 (53.3%)
Arizona Cardinals: 9-8 (52.9%)
Green Bay Packers: 9-8 (52.9%)
Houston Texans: 9-8 (52.9%)
Indianapolis Colts: 9-8 (52.9%)
Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-8 (52.9%)
San Francisco 49ers: 9-8 (52.9%)
New York Giants: 8-8-1 (50%)
Minnesota Vikings: 7-7-3 (50%)
Cincinnati Bengals: 7-8-2 (46.7%)
Philadelphia Eagles: 7-8-2 (46.7%)
Tennessee Titans: 7-9-1 (43.8%)
Buffalo Bills: 6-10 (37.5%)
Denver Broncos: 6-10-1 (37.5%)
New York Jets: 6-10-1 (37.5%)
New Orleans Saints: 6-10-1 (37.5%)
Washington Commanders: 6-10-1 (37.5%)
Los Angeles Chargers: 6-11 (35.3%)
New England Patriots: 5-11-1 (31.3%)
Atlanta Falcons: 5-12 (29.4%)
Carolina Panthers: 4-11-2 (26.7%)
