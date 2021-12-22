2022 Pro Bowl rosters revealed: See who made the cut

National Football League
39 mins ago

The star-studded 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been unveiled.

The Indianapolis Colts received the most total invites (seven), including RB Jonathan Taylor, who was the second-most popular player in fan voting.

A total of eight teams, including the Colts, are each sending more than five players: the Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles Chargers (six), Baltimore Ravens (five), Cleveland Browns (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (five).

This year's invite list marks another feat for the ageless Tom Brady, who received a record-setting 15th Pro Bowl invitation. Brady leads the league this season in completions (404), passing yards (4,348) and passing TDs (36).

Brady was among the first five roster reveals announced on a digital billboard along the Vegas Strip on Monday. Taylor, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Rams DE Aaron Donald were also featured.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert got the nod as the AFC starter, and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers was named NFC starter.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will play host to the game on Feb. 6, 2022. 

Here's the full NFC roster:

And the full AFC roster:

Here's how the Twitterverse reacted to the honorees and potential snubs:

