National Basketball Association
When will Luka Doncic debut for the Lakers? Everything we know so far
National Basketball Association

When will Luka Doncic debut for the Lakers? Everything we know so far

Published Feb. 5, 2025 5:50 p.m. ET

Luka Doncic could make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, coach JJ Redick said Wednesday.

Doncic participated in his first practice with the Lakers since joining the team in a stunning trade with Dallas last weekend. The Slovenian superstar hadn't played for the Mavericks since he strained his left calf on Christmas Day.

Doncic won't play when the Lakers open a three-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, but last season's NBA scoring champion has a good chance to return when the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday or the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

"We're kind of just assessing it day by day," Redick said. "We hope to have him back within the next few games. We just had noncontact practice today, but we got some good work in for about 45 minutes, and he'll have a stay-ready game at some point over the next two days. He'll have some more opportunities to play live basketball, and then we'll make a decision on Saturday. If it's not Saturday, hopefully it's Monday. [But] those decisions will be made on Saturday."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA's broadcasters were paying attention: Shortly after Redick spoke, ESPN announced it would televise the Pacers-Lakers game on Saturday, bumping a Jazz-Suns game.

Doncic watched from the bench at Intuit Dome on Tuesday night while LeBron James led a 122-97 blowout of the Clippers for the Lakers' ninth victory in 11 games.

What it would take for the Mavericks to win the Luka Dončić trade?

What it would take for the Mavericks to win the Luka Dončić trade?

James is still coming to grips with the trade of Anthony Davis, his close friend and teammate for five-and-a-half years, but already sounded excited about forming a new partnership with Doncic, his self-described favorite NBA player.

Doncic participated in 5-on-5 work in his first Lakers practice. He ended the workout on the court chatting with Redick, James, assistant coach Scott Brooks and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who was Doncic's teammate in Dallas for four-and-a-half seasons. Finney-Smith joined the Lakers shortly after Christmas in a trade with Brooklyn.

"Even though I don't like the way things went down — I feel like he definitely should have got that money — but I'm happy he's on my side now," Finney-Smith said.

Finney-Smith also laughed at the Mavs' reported concerns about Doncic's conditioning and weight.

"I know him, [and] he wants to play the whole game," Finney-Smith said. "I think like he played 40 minutes every game last playoffs. That's one thing about LD. He wants to play. I don't really look at the noise. I look at his production. If I'm putting up those kinds of numbers, maybe I should be 270 [pounds]."

Will the Dallas Mavericks regret trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Will the Dallas Mavericks regret trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Whenever Doncic gets back on the court, Redick doesn't think he will have many problems adjusting to playing alongside James in the Lakers' schemes on both ends.

"The biggest learning curve is just the language," Redick said. "He knows basketball. He knows it at a high level. We use a lot of the concepts that he used in Dallas, which a lot of teams use. We haven't reinvented the wheel or anything. We are trending in the direction of playing really intelligent offensive basketball, and then you add in Luka, who's a supercomputer on the court, who can see everything and has seen every coverage, every defense, it adds another layer for sure."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?

What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes