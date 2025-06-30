National Basketball Association When does 2025 NBA free agency start? Dates, deadlines Published Jun. 30, 2025 10:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NBA Draft concluded, attention now turns to free agency. Here's a comprehensive guide to the key dates and details for the 2025 NBA free agency period:

When does 2025 NBA Free Agency start?

Negotiations with free agents are allowed to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, however, no deals can be formally signed until the moratorium period ends on July 6. NBA free agency will officially begin on July 6, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET. Teams will then be able to start signing players, making trades official, and executing new contracts.

This marks the official opening of the 2025–26 NBA league year. Stay up to date with all the latest signings, trades and news with our 2025 NBA free agency tracker.

What are the key dates for NBA Free Agency in 2025?

June 30 - Negotiations begin with outside free agents.

July 1 - Free Agency Moratorium Period begins:

First-round picks can sign contracts

Minimum deals (two years or fewer) can be signed

Restricted free agents may sign offer sheets

Rookie scale and veteran extensions may begin

Two-way contracts can be signed or converted

July 6 - Moratorium ends / Free Agency becomes official:

Teams can sign free agents

Trades can be finalized

Offer sheet matching windows begin

What is the NBA Free Agency Moratorium?

The moratorium is a six-day window (July 1-6) during which teams can negotiate contracts but cannot officially sign most players. It allows time for the NBA to finalize the salary cap and luxury tax numbers.

What are qualifying offers, and when are they due?

Teams must extend qualifying offers by June 29 in order to make players restricted free agents. These offers allow teams the right to match any contract signed by their RFAs. If a player does not sign an offer sheet by July 13, a team can choose to withdraw its qualifying offer.

What is the 2025 NBA salary cap?

The 2025 NBA salary cap is set at $154.6 million for the 2025–26 season. This figure represents a 10% increase from the previous season and was finalized based on the NBA’s revenue projections in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the National Basketball Players Association. Teams are required to spend at least 90% of the $154.6 million salary cap by the first day of the regular season.

