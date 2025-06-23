National Basketball Association Best Available 2025 NBA Free Agents: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Top the List Published Jun. 23, 2025 7:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA champs are crowned: the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to win their first NBA title. Now that the Finals are over, attention will turn toward looking to building for next season. While a handful of trades have already shaken up the league, free agents will stir the drama even more.

That process could begin to heat up on June 29, when decisions on team- and player-options will become official, and then it will continue as free agency officially starts on July 1.

With that, here are the top 10 available free agents this summer:

Schroder has bounced around the league in recent years, but his skillset remains valuable to playoff teams. With the Detroit Pistons, he helped the franchise return to the playoffs and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in the postseason at 12.5 points per game.

Another big man entering free agency is Milwaukee Bucks' center Brook Lopez. He’s been in Milwaukee for seven seasons and just posted his second-highest scoring average with the team at 13 points per game, along with a strong 37.3% from 3-point range. Trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo could affect Lopez’s decision moving forward.

8 John Collins Player option

The 6-foot-9 forward brings versatility to both ends of the floor. Collins averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting for the Utah Jazz this season. Despite the team’s 17–65 record, Collins was a bright spot. He has a player option worth $25.6 million for next season and could cash in on his productivity, or take a discount to help a contender.

One of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA this season, Pistons guard Malik Beasley could be on the move. Beasley ranked second in the league in made 3-pointers made (319), setting a franchise record while shooting 41.6% from deep. Signed to a one-year, $6 million deal, he’s expected to command a much larger contract in free agency, and certainly earned it after a breakout season.

The Pacers have made it clear they want to retain Turner, including head coach Rick Carlisle saying so publicly. That’s even more likely now that Indiana reached the NBA Finals. Turner, the longest-tenured Pacer since being drafted in 2015, averaged 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in the regular season. He posted slightly lower numbers in the playoffs but remains a key piece. It’s hard to see him leaving Indiana after such a successful year, but in the NBA, nothing is certain.

5 Naz Reid Player option

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year can test free agency if he declines his player option, and he has until June 30 to decide. Reid has been a major contributor to Minnesota’s back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, averaging 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. Reports say he is leaning toward opting out of his $15 million deal to explore the market but could still return to the Timberwolves on a richer, long-term contract.

4 Julius Randle Player option

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a big offseason ahead. After just one season in Minnesota, Randle could be on the move again. He was traded to the Wolves for Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason. Randle has a $30.9 million player option for 2025–26 but is expected to decline it in pursuit of a longer-term deal. Even if he opts out, he may return to the Wolves on a new contract, but after an impressive postseason run, he could seek a larger deal from an opposing team. Minnesota may be left to decide between Randle and Reid as both forwards will seek improved contract situations this offseason.

3 Kyrie Irving Player option

Irving’s situation differs slightly from the previous two stars. He is recovering from an ACL injury that ended his 2024–25 season. He also has a player option for next season. If he opts in, he’ll earn close to $43 million. The injury complicates negotiations, but Irving remains an All-Star caliber player — he was named to his ninth All-Star team in 2025 — and the Mavericks are reportedly open to keeping him alongside Anthony Davis and the likely No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg.

2 James Harden Player option

Coming off an All-NBA Third Team selection and his 11th All-Star appearance, James Harden is preparing for his 17th NBA season. Harden has a decision to make with the Los Angeles Clippers: opt in for $36.3 million or opt out and test free agency. Reports indicate he is leaning toward declining the option and seeking a longer-term deal with the Clippers, who remain contenders in a stacked Western Conference.

1 LeBron James Player option

Entering his 23rd year as a professional basketball player, LeBron James has no real interest in leaving Los Angeles — especially after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers this past season. But, James has options, He can opt into his player option at $52.6 million for the 2025–26 season, or he can opt out and sign an extension. That second option will likely be James' plan as he can re-sign a team-friendly deal to help the Lakers build out around him and Doncic and compete for a championship as best they can in the final years of his career.

