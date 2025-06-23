National Basketball Association
Best Available 2025 NBA Free Agents: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Top the List
National Basketball Association

Best Available 2025 NBA Free Agents: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Top the List

Published Jun. 23, 2025 7:44 p.m. ET

The NBA champs are crowned: the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to win their first NBA title. Now that the Finals are over, attention will turn toward looking to building for next season. While a handful of trades have already shaken up the league, free agents will stir the drama even more. 

That process could begin to heat up on June 29, when decisions on team- and player-options will become official, and then it will continue as free agency officially starts on July 1. 

With that, here are the top 10 available free agents this summer:

10
Dennis Schröder
UFA

Schroder has bounced around the league in recent years, but his skillset remains valuable to playoff teams. With the Detroit Pistons, he helped the franchise return to the playoffs and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in the postseason at 12.5 points per game.

9
Brook Lopez
UFA

Another big man entering free agency is Milwaukee Bucks' center Brook Lopez. He’s been in Milwaukee for seven seasons and just posted his second-highest scoring average with the team at 13 points per game, along with a strong 37.3% from 3-point range. Trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo could affect Lopez’s decision moving forward.

8
John Collins
Player option

The 6-foot-9 forward brings versatility to both ends of the floor. Collins averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting for the Utah Jazz this season. Despite the team’s 17–65 record, Collins was a bright spot. He has a player option worth $25.6 million for next season and could cash in on his productivity, or take a discount to help a contender.

ADVERTISEMENT
7
Malik Beasley
UFA

One of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA this season, Pistons guard Malik Beasley could be on the move. Beasley ranked second in the league in made 3-pointers made (319), setting a franchise record while shooting 41.6% from deep. Signed to a one-year, $6 million deal, he’s expected to command a much larger contract in free agency, and certainly earned it after a breakout season.

6
Myles Turner
UFA

The Pacers have made it clear they want to retain Turner, including head coach Rick Carlisle saying so publicly. That’s even more likely now that Indiana reached the NBA Finals. Turner, the longest-tenured Pacer since being drafted in 2015, averaged 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in the regular season. He posted slightly lower numbers in the playoffs but remains a key piece. It’s hard to see him leaving Indiana after such a successful year, but in the NBA, nothing is certain.

5
Naz Reid
Player option

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year can test free agency if he declines his player option, and he has until June 30 to decide. Reid has been a major contributor to Minnesota’s back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, averaging 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. Reports say he is leaning toward opting out of his $15 million deal to explore the market but could still return to the Timberwolves on a richer, long-term contract. 

4
Julius Randle
Player option

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a big offseason ahead. After just one season in Minnesota, Randle could be on the move again. He was traded to the Wolves for Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason. Randle has a $30.9 million player option for 2025–26 but is expected to decline it in pursuit of a longer-term deal. Even if he opts out, he may return to the Wolves on a new contract, but after an impressive postseason run, he could seek a larger deal from an opposing team. Minnesota may be left to decide between Randle and Reid as both forwards will seek improved contract situations this offseason.

3
Kyrie Irving
Player option

Irving’s situation differs slightly from the previous two stars. He is recovering from an ACL injury that ended his 2024–25 season. He also has a player option for next season. If he opts in, he’ll earn close to $43 million. The injury complicates negotiations, but Irving remains an All-Star caliber player — he was named to his ninth All-Star team in 2025 — and the Mavericks are reportedly open to keeping him alongside Anthony Davis and the likely No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg.

2
James Harden
Player option

Coming off an All-NBA Third Team selection and his 11th All-Star appearance, James Harden is preparing for his 17th NBA season. Harden has a decision to make with the Los Angeles Clippers: opt in for $36.3 million or opt out and test free agency. Reports indicate he is leaning toward declining the option and seeking a longer-term deal with the Clippers, who remain contenders in a stacked Western Conference.

1
LeBron James
Player option

Entering his 23rd year as a professional basketball player, LeBron James has no real interest in leaving Los Angeles — especially after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers this past season. But, James has options, He can opt into his player option at $52.6 million for the 2025–26 season, or he can opt out and sign an extension. That second option will likely be James' plan as he can re-sign a team-friendly deal to help the Lakers build out around him and Doncic and compete for a championship as best they can in the final years of his career.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reportedly Suffered Achilles Tear In Game 7 of NBA Finals

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reportedly Suffered Achilles Tear In Game 7 of NBA Finals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes