National Basketball Association 'We can't wait to have him back' Spurs, Clippers send well wishes to ill Gregg Popovich Published Nov. 5, 2024 2:47 a.m. ET

The most incredible physical feat in the NBA is often overlooked.

It's not Steph Curry's ability to shoot from outer space. Or Kevin Durant's skills at creating his own shot. Or LeBron James playing as though he's 20 at age 39.

It's Gregg Popovich coaching the San Antonio Spurs at age 75. He became the oldest coach in NBA history in 2020, surpassing Hubie Brown, who was 71 when he coached Memphis at the start of the 2004-05 season.

And four years later, he's still at the helm of the team, a feat that often flies under the radar, but was highlighted on Monday when it was reported that he will be out indefinitely with an unspecified health issue.

"He is okay," said Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson, who is the interim head coach. "He will be okay. And we can't wait to have him back."

When pressed on how long Popovich is predicted to be out, Johnson was tight-lipped.

"I'm not at liberty to speak on that," he said. "I don't know enough information to even try to put something out there like that."

This much is for sure, the rigors of the NBA season wear on some of the fittest people in the world, with flights landing at ungodly hours and schedules that can take teams to three cities in four nights. Despite charter flights, travel is notoriously exhausting over an 82-game season, often eliciting complaints from men who still have the suffix "teen" at the end of their age.

Popovich has been the Spurs' head coach for 29 years. Sure, LeBron James has played for 22 seasons. But Popovich led the Spurs to an NBA record-tying 22 consecutive playoff appearances.

Popovich, a five-time championship coach, had long hinted at retiring whenever Tim Duncan hung up his jersey. Duncan waived his final goodbye to Spurs fans eight years ago; Popovich is still famous for causing waves.

Popovich is best known for his genius with X's and O's, which has landed him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, but he's also outspoken about social issues, racism and politics, willing to speak up for what he believes is right regardless of whom he might alienate.

Popovich's absence has never been more glaring than Monday, the evening before Election Day.

"He's one guy who we follow and we listen to," Clippers coach Ty Lue said.

Popovich would've undoubtedly encouraged everyone to vote Tuesday. He has been an outspoken critic of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, recently saying, "He's pathetic. He's small. He's a whiner." Regardless of where one falls on the political spectrum, Popovich's silence on such an important night was notable.

While Popovich has remained as fiery as ever about issues off the court, his approach on the court has clearly softened over the years. He even joked during his Hall of Fame induction speech that if he coached Tony Parker now the way he did when he was 19, "I'd be in handcuffs."

Popovich saw the Big Three of Duncan, Parker and Manu Ginobili sail off into the sunset. He watched Kawhi Leonard get traded to Toronto. Over the last six years, the Spurs haven't been competitive, but, interestingly enough, he seemed to find a newfound joy in the work, loving developing the younger players. Relieved of the pressure of winning championships, he became lighter, quicker to laugh.

When reporters questioned why he was still doing the job, he talked about how much he loved it. Getting paid to coach a game? In his eyes, the joke wasn't that he was still working despite having earned millions, it was that people called his gig a real job.

Of course, recently things shifted. The Spurs landed the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, securing the rights to Victor Wembanyama, the most heralded player since LeBron. Shortly after that, Popovich agreed to a five-year contract extension worth more than $80 million, marking the NBA's richest coaching deal.

Popovich made it clear that he's still very engaged. His latest project? A 7-foot-3 Frenchman who is widely predicted to become the next face of the NBA.

It's remarkable when you think about it. Popovich is the longest tenured active coach in all major sports leagues in the United States. His stamina is truly legendary, considering the immense mental and physical commitment it takes to coach professionally.

But we were reminded Monday that this won't last forever. Whether what's ailing him is serious or not, or whether he's out for an extended period of time or returns for the next game, this is a reminder that what Popovich has done — and is doing — is unprecedented.

And of course, the Spurs knew he'd be watching Monday. They jumped to a 40-14 first quarter lead over the Clippers, but eventually fell without their leader, 113-104.

Before the game, Chris Paul said the players haven't talked to Popovich, wanting to give him space during this time. He noted that they miss him. He mentioned that the biggest thing Popovich preaches is how privileged they all are to do this job.

But, despite what's going on with Popovich, Paul also chuckled, knowing his coach would be doing what he does best from afar.

"He's going to let us know what he sees," Paul said.

