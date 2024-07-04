Warriors reportedly acquire Buddy Hield in sign-and-trade with 76ers

National Basketball Association
The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, The Athletic reported on Thursday. 

Golden State is sending the Dallas Mavericks' 2031 second-round draft pick — which the Warriors acquired by sign-and-trading five-time All-Star Klay Thompson to Dallas earlier in the week — to Philadelphia for Hield, who's signing a deal guaranteed for at least two years and $21 million, according to ESPN.

Philadelphia acquired Hield from the Indiana Pacers before last season's NBA trade deadline. In 32 regular-season games for the 76ers, Hield averaged 12.2 points while shooting 42.6/38.9/92.3.

Hield, 31, was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016 but was traded to the Sacramento Kings during his rookie season. After a five-year stint in Sacramento, Hield was traded to Indiana, where he played until the midseason move to Philadelphia in February.

In the wake of losing Thompson — and waiving veteran Chris Paul — Golden State has added Hield, guard De'Anthony Melton (one-year, $12.8 million deal) and forward Kyle Anderson (three-year, $27 million deal via sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves).

The Warriors are coming off a 46-36 season that ended with a loss to the Kings in the NBA Play-in Tournament.

