National Basketball Association Warriors beat Lakers in Game 5, force series back to L.A.; Davis injured Published May. 11, 2023 12:52 a.m. ET

Golden State will live to fight another day.

The defending champion Warriors, behind 27 points from Steph Curry and 25 from Andrew Wiggins, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in 121-106 in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup, forcing a Game 6 in L.A. on Friday.

However, it appears the Lakers might have bigger issues at hand.

Center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow by Golden State’s Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter.

Davis grabbed at his head, grimacing before going to the locker room late in the game. His status for Friday’s Game 6 back in Los Angeles wasn’t immediately clear.

Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn’t block a shot.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles.

Draymond Green contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, as Golden State played tough defense that led to better chances on the offensive end — just as coach Steve Kerr has challenged his team to do.

Now, it's back to L.A. for Game 6, with the Lakers sitting 5-0 at home this postseason, having won eight consecutive games on their own floor since losing to the Bulls on March 26.

Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history and will try to win one more to bring Game 7 back to Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors rallied from 3-1 down in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





