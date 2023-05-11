National Basketball Association
Warriors beat Lakers in Game 5, force series back to L.A.; Davis injured
National Basketball Association

Warriors beat Lakers in Game 5, force series back to L.A.; Davis injured

Published May. 11, 2023 12:52 a.m. ET

Golden State will live to fight another day.

The defending champion Warriors, behind 27 points from Steph Curry and 25 from Andrew Wiggins, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in 121-106 in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup, forcing a Game 6 in L.A. on Friday. 

However, it appears the Lakers might have bigger issues at hand.

Center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow by Golden State’s Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter.

Davis grabbed at his head, grimacing before going to the locker room late in the game. His status for Friday’s Game 6 back in Los Angeles wasn’t immediately clear.

Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn’t block a shot.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, as Golden State played tough defense that led to better chances on the offensive end — just as coach Steve Kerr has challenged his team to do.

Now, it's back to L.A. for Game 6, with the Lakers sitting 5-0 at home this postseason, having won eight consecutive games on their own floor since losing to the Bulls on March 26.

Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history and will try to win one more to bring Game 7 back to Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors rallied from 3-1 down in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes