Waiting game continues for 76ers on Joel Embiid's injury status
Waiting game continues for 76ers on Joel Embiid's injury status

Published Feb. 3, 2024 7:53 p.m. ET

The long-term status of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid remained up in the air on Saturday night as the defending NBA MVP and team officials continued to wait for potential options to deal with a meniscus injury suffered on Tuesday at Golden State.

"Nope, we're just still waiting," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said when asked for an Embiid update during his pre-game press conference Saturday before Philadelphia's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The team confirmed in a statement to reporters on Thursday that Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus injury after Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg during the fourth quarter of Golden State's 119-107 win. The report continued by saying that Embiid would miss Philadelphia's game on Saturday against Brooklyn and would be reevaluated by doctors and team officials to determine a rehabilitation plan for Embiid.

Embiid had missed the two previous games on the road trip with what the club called "left knee swelling," and has been listed as questionable with swelling in the knee at times since mid-December. Nurse said the club was unaware of any problems with the meniscus until Tuesday night's injury.

With Embiid out, Philadelphia will have to find a way to fill his 35.3 points per game and 11.3 rebounds. Paul Reed figures to split time at center with Mo Bamba in the meantime with the Sixers potentially making a move for a stopgap center before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Tyrese Maxey is likely to become the center of Philadelphia's offensive attack until Embiid returns.

"We continue to see different things each night that takes a different look to see how much we can use Paul and how much we can get out of Mo," Nurse said. "Paul is a hustle, put back guy and Mo is a caretaker of the ball on offense going side to side and blocking shots. They have to cover the 48 minutes — especially for now and we believe in them."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

