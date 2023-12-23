National Basketball Association
Victor Wembanyama misses game after spraining ankle during warmups
Updated Dec. 23, 2023 9:39 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was a late scratch against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night because of a sprained right ankle after stepping on a ball boy's foot during warmups.

The 19-year-old sensation from France returned to the locker room to get the ankle taped and wanted to play, but the Spurs held him out for precautionary reasons.

It was the second time in three games Wembanyama was inactive. The reason was right ankle soreness four nights earlier at Milwaukee.

The nearly 7-foot-4 Wembanyama played 22 minutes, one off his season low, in a loss at Chicago on Thursday night.

The Spurs entered the Dallas game on a 1-21 stretch, with three consecutive losses since setting a franchise record for a losing streak for the second season in a row, an 18-game skid.

Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds as the No. 1 overall pick. He made his NBA debut at home against the Mavericks in October.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
National Basketball Association
