National Basketball Association Toronto Raptors 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Toronto Raptors as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Toronto Raptors have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Toronto Raptors have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Toronto Raptors Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 2, Pick 39 (acquired from POR)

Who will the Toronto Raptors select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Toronto Raptors select Khaman Maluach in the first round. Here's Fanta:

Khaman Maluach (C, Duke)

"The Raptors need to boost their frontcourt beyond Jakob Poeltl and there are a lot of signs that point to Maluach, who is 7-2 with a 7-6 wingspan, being just the man for the job if he’s available at pick No. 9. Maluach is a phenomenal rim protector who is unafraid of physicality and possesses athleticism that oozes potential. While his offensive skillset needs to continue to grow, his mobility is a big strength, and it felt like he grew leaps and bounds in that column in his lone year at Duke. "

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Toronto selecting Egor Demin. Here's McIntyre:

Egor Demin (G, BYU)

"This pick seems to be for sale. Perhaps the Raptors want to rent Kevin Durant without extending him to make a run at the playoffs. A tall, long point guard with great vision should for sure go in the top 10, but there are still questions about his shooting (27% on 3-pointers)."

