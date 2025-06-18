Portland Trail Blazers 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Portland Trail Blazers as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Portland Trail Blazers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Portland Trail Blazers have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Portland Trail Blazers Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 11
Who will the Portland Trail Blazers select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Portland Trail Blazers select Carter Bryant in the first round.
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Portland selecting Noa Essengue. Here's McIntyre:
Noa Essengue (F, Ratiopharm Ulm)
"He's currently cooking in the Bundesliga League. If you saw his highlights and couldn’t see his face or jersey, you would say, "that sure looks like Chet or KD coming out of college." He's got a spindly fram and nice 3-point shot, but you can see big-time potential. And he's only 18."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
-
Rockets Reportedly Acquire Kevin Durant From Suns in Blockbuster Trade
2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Remain Favorites After Game 6 Loss
Thunder Dominate Shorthanded Pacers to Win First NBA Title In OKC
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Why the Suns lost the KD deal
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Pacers, Thunder Going The Distance in NBA Finals; How Last 5 Game 7s Have Fared
Scott Foster Not Among Referees Picked to Officiate Pacers-Thunder Game 7
NBA MVP, Finals MVP and Scoring Champ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Elite Club
-
Rockets Reportedly Acquire Kevin Durant From Suns in Blockbuster Trade
2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Remain Favorites After Game 6 Loss
Thunder Dominate Shorthanded Pacers to Win First NBA Title In OKC
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Why the Suns lost the KD deal
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Pacers, Thunder Going The Distance in NBA Finals; How Last 5 Game 7s Have Fared
Scott Foster Not Among Referees Picked to Officiate Pacers-Thunder Game 7
NBA MVP, Finals MVP and Scoring Champ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Elite Club