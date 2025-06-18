National Basketball Association Portland Trail Blazers 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Portland Trail Blazers as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Portland Trail Blazers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Portland Trail Blazers have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Portland Trail Blazers Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 11

Who will the Portland Trail Blazers select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Portland Trail Blazers select Carter Bryant in the first round.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Portland selecting Noa Essengue. Here's McIntyre:

Noa Essengue (F, Ratiopharm Ulm)

"He's currently cooking in the Bundesliga League. If you saw his highlights and couldn’t see his face or jersey, you would say, "that sure looks like Chet or KD coming out of college." He's got a spindly fram and nice 3-point shot, but you can see big-time potential. And he's only 18."

