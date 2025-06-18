National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Orlando Magic as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Orlando Magic have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Orlando Magic have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Orlando Magic Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 25 (acquired from DEN)
- Round 2, Pick 46
- Round 2, Pick 57 (acquired from BOS)
Who will the Orlando Magic select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Orlando Magic select Liam McNeeley in the first round.
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Orlando selecting Rasheer Fleming. Here's McIntyre:
Rasheer Fleming (PF, Saint Joseph’s)
"This is the buzziest name at the back half of the first round because he projects as a solid small-ball four thanks to his 3-point shooting. And with three seasons of college hoops, expect him to be in Orlando’s playoff rotation in a year or two."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
