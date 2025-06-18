National Basketball Association
New Orleans Pelicans 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week

Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the New Orleans Pelicans as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the New Orleans Pelicans have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The New Orleans Pelicans have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 New Orleans Pelicans Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 7
  • Round 1, Pick 23 (acquired from IND)

Who will the New Orleans Pelicans select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the New Orleans Pelicans select Kon Knueppel in the first round. Here's Fanta:

Kon Knueppel (G, Duke)

"The Pelicans had their worst season in the win column since 2011-12, with Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson never stepping foot on the floor together due to injuries. That said, New Orleans has a number of players under contract, and it feels like a team looking for plug-and-play options to aid their approach to win now. Knueppel’s shotmaking, feel for the game and toughness all jump off the screen."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has New Orleans selecting Knueppel as well as Asa Newell. Here's McIntyre:

Kon Knueppel (G, Duke)

"For me, this is one of the toughest players to peg in the draft. What does he look like not playing next to Cooper Flagg? I think the value in Knueppel would be late in the first round, where there’s zero pressure for him to slide into being a role player. And going to a messy New Orleans situation doesn’t help."

Asa Newell (F, Georgia)

"The five-star recruit had a terrific season for the Bulldogs, capped with a 20-point game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. He doesn’t shoot the three ball great yet, but he is only 19 and shot 74% on FTs, which is often an indicator of future 3-point shooting."

For more, check out the complete mock draft.

