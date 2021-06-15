National Basketball Association Top Moments: Nets vs. Bucks in Game 5 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The news came down not long before the Brooklyn Nets were to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night – James Harden was back.

The news was welcome for the Nets, who not only saw what once was a 2-0 series lead evaporate into a 2-2 tie in Game 4 on Sunday but also lost guard Kyrie Irving to an ankle injury. That left Kevin Durant as the lone remaining member of the "Big 3" healthy and able to play, and caused the betting lines to lurch in Milwaukee's favor.

Brooklyn hoped that would change with the return of Harden, who averaged 24.6 PPG, 10.9 APG and 8.5 RPG during the regular season and 27.8 PPG, 10.6 APG and 7.2 RPG in a first-round playoff victory over the Boston Celtics.

But he'd played only one minute in the first four games against the Bucks before his hamstring injury, which has dogged him throughout the season, acted up again.

How would that impact Harden in Game 5? And how good would he be against the Bucks? Follow along with our top moments to find out.

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

The Bucks took charge in the early going, running out to a 12-2 lead behind gritty defense.

Jrue Holiday scored five of Milwaukee's first 12 points.

Khris Middleton had eight points in the first quarter as Milwaukee took a 29-15 lead.

Meanwhile, Harden had no points in the first period and his presence appeared to be hurting the Nets.

Durant did his best to keep the Nets close with 10 points and seven rebounds through the middle of the second quarter.

Harden did have an impact beyond scoring.

But Giannis Antetokounmp continued to rule both ends of the court, and Harden provided little impact defensively. The Bucks led 59-43 at the half, and Harden was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting from the field.

While Harden struggled to get going in the first half and into the third quarter, the Nets received a major scoring boost in the form of Jeff Green.

Green knocked down two more 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to bring his total to six at that point and 24 points in total. His hot shooting cut the Bucks lead down from 17 points to eight.

Durant led the Nets back into the game in the third quarter, with Antetokounmpo answering the call.

And in the fourth quarter, Durant took over early, pouring in 12 quick points to bring his total to 41 and give the Nets the lead.

The scoring outburst also caught the attention of his peers on social media.

This is a developing story.

