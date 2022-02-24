National Basketball Association Tim Duncan: Most underrated athlete in sports history? 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Earlier this season, the NBA unveiled its list of the greatest players in NBA history in celebration of the league's 75th anniversary.

On Monday, ESPN ranked the 76 players who appeared on that list, having an NBA expert panel vote on thousands of head-to-head player matchups to determine the final rankings.

As expected, the list was loaded with Hall of Famers from top to bottom, but according to FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho, there was one glaring omission from the top five.

"I think Tim Duncan is the most underrated athlete in American sports history," Acho said on Wednesday's edition of "Speak For Yourself." "To me, Tim Duncan is a top-five NBA player."

The top-five players to appear on the ESPN list are as follows:

1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

4. Magic Johnson

5. Wilt Chamberlain

It's tough to argue with a top five like that, but Acho brought up several great points while making a case for the former San Antonio Spurs legend.

"He is the only player in the history of the NBA to make 15 All-NBA Defensive Teams and 15 All-NBA Teams," Acho said. "Tim Duncan is one of two players in NBA history to win three titles in different decades.

"He gave you five titles total, and he was a top-five player for 15 consecutive years. He won with different types of teams. Give me the Twin Towers, David Robinson. Give me a young Manu [Ginobili] and a young Tony Parker. Then give me Kawhi [Leonard] as well."

ESPN's list had Duncan listed at No. 8, behind Bill Russell (six) and Larry Bird (seven), in addition to the previously mentioned top five.

"Duncan dominated for a generation while rarely showing any emotion, aside from shock when he was whistled for a foul," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said. He was, to put it simply, a winner.

"Duncan won five championships over three decades, earning Finals MVP three times. He played in 1,158 victories, including the playoffs, more than anyone in NBA history other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Spurs had a winning record and made the playoffs in every single season of Duncan's 18-year career."

Five titles in three decades? Check. The second-most victories in NBA history? Check. A 15-time NBA All-Star who made the first-or-second All-Defensive Team 15 times? Check.

As good as the top-five players on ESPN's list are, it's clear that Duncan's resume certainly stacks up with the best to ever play the game of basketball.

