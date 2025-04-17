National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Published Apr. 21, 2025 8:44 a.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Playoffs will see the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies go head-to-head. As both teams gear up for their postseason run, let’s look back at their past matchups to see how this series might unfold.
How many times have the Thunder played the Grizzlies?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have played the Memphis Grizzlies a total of 4 times this season. The Thunder lead the series 4-0.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies History (2024-2025 Regular Season)
- 12/29/2024: Thunder 130, Grizzlies 106
- 2/8/2025: Thunder 125, Grizzlies 112
- 3/5/2025: Thunder 120, Grizzlies 103
- 3/27/2025: Thunder 125, Grizzlies 104
When do the Thunder and Grizzlies next play each other?
The Thunder and Grizzlies will face off again on April 20, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Thunder-Grizzlies playoff series:
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies
- Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at Oklahoma City - 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at Memphis - TBA (TNT)
- Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at Memphis - 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5*: Monday, April 28 at Oklahoma City - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 6*: Thursday, May 1 at Memphis - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 7*: Saturday, May 3 at Oklahoma City - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
*if needed
Russell Westbrook fuels Nuggets over Clippers in OT: 'My job is … to f--- s--- up'
Donovan Mitchell ties Michael Jordan's playoff record in Cavs' Game 1 win over Heat
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
-
NBA playoff power rankings: Which two teams will meet in the Finals?
Thunder beat Grizzlies by 51 for fifth-largest win in NBA postseason history
2025 NBA postseason predictions: SGA wins MVP over Jokic, Lakers make Finals
-
2025 NBA Awards: Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Timberwolves rout Lakers in series opener, overcome Luka Doncic's 37 points
Jayson Tatum stays in after hard fall as Celtics close out Magic in Game 1
