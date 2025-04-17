National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Published Apr. 21, 2025

The 2025 NBA Playoffs will see the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies go head-to-head. As both teams gear up for their postseason run, let’s look back at their past matchups to see how this series might unfold.

How many times have the Thunder played the Grizzlies?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played the Memphis Grizzlies a total of 4 times this season. The Thunder lead the series 4-0.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies History (2024-2025 Regular Season)

  • 12/29/2024: Thunder 130, Grizzlies 106
  • 2/8/2025: Thunder 125, Grizzlies 112
  • 3/5/2025: Thunder 120, Grizzlies 103
  • 3/27/2025: Thunder 125, Grizzlies 104

Thunder has their smallest slice of Nick's Title Pie yet heading into playoffs | First Things First

When do the Thunder and Grizzlies next play each other?

The Thunder and Grizzlies will face off again on April 20, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Thunder-Grizzlies playoff series:

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

*if needed

