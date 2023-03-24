National Basketball Association
South Carolina’s leading scorer GG Jackson II heads to NBA Draft

Published Mar. 24, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET

South Carolina leading scorer Gregory "GG" Jackson II said Friday that he’s entering the NBA Draft after one season in college.

The 6-foot-9 freshman said on Instagram Live that his year in college with the Gamecocks helped him mature.

"Now, I’m declaring for the NBA Draft, just like that," he said.

Jackson, 18, is projected as a mid-first round selection.

He started 29 of 32 games for the 11-21 Gamecocks, averaging a team-high 15.4 points a game. He also led South Carolina with 26 blocks and 24 steals.

Jackson, from Columbia, was rated the No. 1 college prospect in 2023. But he reclassified to join his hometown team and first-year coach Lamont Paris.

Reporting by The Associated Press.
 

