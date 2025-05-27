National Basketball Association Nuggets' guard Russell Westbrook undergoing surgery for hand fractures Published May. 27, 2025 1:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Russell Westbrook announced through his newsletter that he would be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair multiple fractures in his hand, both suffered during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Denver Nuggets' point guard, in a note at the bottom of his most recent newsletter entry, said that "I’m undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season. I’m grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot".

It is unclear exactly what kind of fractures these were or when they were inflicted on Westbrook, who played in 75 regular season games for the Nuggets this past season, as well as 13 playoff games. He was listed on the Nuggets' injury report for Game 7 against the Okahoma City Thunder as "probable" with a right hand sprain, however – Westbrook would play 22 minutes, scoring 6 points with 2 assists and 5 rebounds in a 125-93 loss.

Unlike his previous hand fractures, Westbrook was able to play through these. Westbrook broke his right hand – his shooting hand – in 2014 while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and missed 14 games before returning. Then, in 2024, he suffered a left hand fracture, and missed 12 games after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

Westbrook scored 13.3 points per game for the Nuggets while shooting nearly 52% on 2-pointers, and 32% on 3-point shots. He also averaged 6.1 assists per game, though, his numbers across the board dipped in the playoffs, after scoring just 26 points in the Nuggets' final five games against the Thunder.

