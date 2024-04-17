National Basketball Association Pelicans star Zion Williamson reportedly ruled out of play-in Game vs. Kings Updated Apr. 17, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New Orleans Pelicans won't have star forward Zion Williamson for their play-in tournament elimination game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday.

Williamson injured his left hamstring against Los Angeles Lakers in the Pelicans' play-in opener on Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.

Williamson had fans roaring and out of their seats as he burst down the lane on the dribble, finishing a game-tying layup over Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Moments later, the Pelicans star forward was throwing a towel to the floor in disgust as he disappeared down a tunnel leading to the locker room.

Williamson's highlight-filled, 40-point, 11-rebound showing in his postseason debut ended in a worrisome way for him and New Orleans, as he missed the final three minutes of Tuesday's loss.

"This is an unfortunate situation," Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said. "He was having a great game. We're getting down the stretch of a highly important game where he's dominating and leaving his imprint in all phases. And he ends up having to leave the game early.

"I don't know what happened or the extent of it," McCollum added. "Hopefully, he's back soon."

Along with Williamson's injury came movement at the sportsbooks.

The Pelicans were a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook before the news dropped that he'd miss Friday's game. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Kings are now favored by 1.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Sacramento is a 1.5-point favorite.

Williamson, who missed most of his first four seasons because of a series of injuries to his knee, hand, foot and hamstring, finally got through a regular season relatively good health in his fifth year as a pro. He played in 70 games, leading the 49-win Pelicans in scoring at 22.9 points.

And for about 45 minutes on the game clock on Tuesday night, Williamson's maiden postseason performance did not disappoint. He was finding numerous ways to get around Davis and LeBron James and create angles to showcase his deft touch around the rim.

Sometimes he used the glass, sometimes he tossed the ball straight in. He slammed down forceful dunks and sprinkled in some midrange shots.

In the final seconds of the first half, he sprinted nearly the length of the court on the dribble before hitting a contested floater off the glass as time expired.

For Pelicans veteran forward Larry Nance Jr., Williamson's performance exemplified why the former Duke star was the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

"That dude is incredible," Nance said. "My vocabulary is pretty expansive. I don't have the words to describe his performance tonight and how he's shouldered us all season. So, you know, hopefully, hopefully he's healthy and, he can, we can get something similar on Friday."

James, meanwhile, predicted that Williamson is "going to be great for a long time."

"He's a generational player, a generational talent. He's going to continue to get better and better," James said. "Tonight was just a small microcosm of how great he can be, his ability to get downhill, finish vs. smalls, finish vs. bigs, taller guys, shorter guys, doesn't matter," James said. "One thing about him, he's not afraid to compete. So, that's a great thing. He's a star."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

