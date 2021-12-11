Zion Williamson Pelicans star Zion Williamson regressing, suffers setback in rehab process 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has not played in a game this season because of offseason surgery on his fractured right foot, has suffered a setback in his rehab process.

"After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal," the Pelicans said in a statement, per ESPN.

"As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing."

It's unclear when he will return to the court as the team continues to wait for the bone to properly heal.

The news comes after the Pelicans announced on Dec. 2 that the 21-year-old would be kept out of full team drills in practice, which he was supposed to begin as of that day, and held out of weight-bearing work. Instead, he participated only in low-impact work until another set of imaging could be done.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is no stranger to injuries.

His debut season was delayed until Jan. 22, 2020, due to a torn meniscus. Williamson ended up playing in just 24 games in the 2019-20 season because of both the injury and the COVID-19 stoppage. Last season, he played in 61 of 72 games, averaging 27 points on 61.1% shooting while being named an All-Star.



