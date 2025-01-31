National Basketball Association
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray will reportedly miss rest of season with Achilles injury
National Basketball Association

Pelicans' Dejounte Murray will reportedly miss rest of season with Achilles injury

Published Jan. 31, 2025 10:54 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, according to a report from Chris Haynes on Friday.

Murray left the Pelicans' game against Boston in the first quarter Friday night with an injury to his lower right leg. Pelicans coach Willie Green did not have an update on the severity of the injury after the game, which New Orleans lost 118-116.

"No update yet," Green said. "He'll get some imaging and we'll have an update after that."

Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the nearby Pelicans bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pelicans quickly announced that Murray would not return to the game.

"Extremely difficult, when you see a guy that means so much to our team and puts the work in go down like that," Green said. "We'll continue to pray for him and see what happens once he gets the imaging."

The injury-riddled Pelicans were already playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones.

"Those are the challenges that we've been going through pretty much all season," Green said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes