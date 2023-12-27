National Basketball Association
Paul Pierce: Lakers hung NBA In-Season Tournament banner to 'spite' Celtics
National Basketball Association

Paul Pierce: Lakers hung NBA In-Season Tournament banner to 'spite' Celtics

Published Dec. 27, 2023 8:45 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, claiming the NBA Cup. Los Angeles hung a banner for the accomplishment in Crypto.com Arena.

Did the Purple and Gold do this to "spite" the Boston Celtics? Well, Hall of Famer and Celtics great Paul Pierce opined that the Lakers indeed did as such on the latest edition of SHOWTIME Basketball's "Ticket and The Truth."

The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers to win the In-Season Tournament, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning in the semifinal round.

That said, the Lakers have lost six of their last eight games since winning the NBA Cup, falling to 16-15 and ninth in the Western Conference. On the other hand, Boston entered Wednesday with the best record in the NBA (23-6), with its last win coming over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles and Boston are tied for the most championships in NBA history with 17 apiece. The Lakers last won the NBA Finals in 2020, with the Celtics last claiming the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in 2008. These respective franchises have faced each other 12 times in the NBA Finals, with Boston boasting a 9-3 record. They last met in the NBA Finals in 2010, with the Lakers winning in seven games.

Pierce was a 10-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA honoree and won the 2007-08 NBA Finals MVP with the Celtics. He spent the first 15 seasons of his NBA career in Boston before stints with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Washington Wizards (2014-15) and Los Angeles Clippers (2015-17).

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Detroit Pistons losing streak: Tracking NBA consecutive loss record, lines

Detroit Pistons losing streak: Tracking NBA consecutive loss record, lines

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes