National Basketball Association Paul Pierce: Lakers hung NBA In-Season Tournament banner to 'spite' Celtics Published Dec. 27, 2023 8:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, claiming the NBA Cup. Los Angeles hung a banner for the accomplishment in Crypto.com Arena.

Did the Purple and Gold do this to "spite" the Boston Celtics? Well, Hall of Famer and Celtics great Paul Pierce opined that the Lakers indeed did as such on the latest edition of SHOWTIME Basketball's "Ticket and The Truth."

The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers to win the In-Season Tournament, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning in the semifinal round.

That said, the Lakers have lost six of their last eight games since winning the NBA Cup, falling to 16-15 and ninth in the Western Conference. On the other hand, Boston entered Wednesday with the best record in the NBA (23-6), with its last win coming over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles and Boston are tied for the most championships in NBA history with 17 apiece. The Lakers last won the NBA Finals in 2020, with the Celtics last claiming the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in 2008. These respective franchises have faced each other 12 times in the NBA Finals, with Boston boasting a 9-3 record. They last met in the NBA Finals in 2010, with the Lakers winning in seven games.

Pierce was a 10-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA honoree and won the 2007-08 NBA Finals MVP with the Celtics. He spent the first 15 seasons of his NBA career in Boston before stints with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Washington Wizards (2014-15) and Los Angeles Clippers (2015-17).

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics

share