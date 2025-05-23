National Basketball Association
Pascal Siakam scores 39, Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks with 114-109 win
Pascal Siakam scores 39, Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks with 114-109 win

Published May. 23, 2025 10:58 p.m. ET

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 39 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks, 114-109, on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Myles Turner added 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who head home halfway to their second trip to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 in their only shot at the title.

Game 3 is Sunday in Indiana, though the Pacers might prefer to keep it right where it is. They have won six straight road games since falling at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the first round.

Jalen Brunson had 36 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who need a quick turnaround or their first appearance in the conference finals in 25 years will be a brief one. They defended much better after their crushing collapse in a 138-135 overtime loss in Game 1, but couldn't find enough scoring to come back after a bad start to the fourth quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

