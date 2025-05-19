National Basketball Association
Pacers vs. Knicks: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Pacers vs. Knicks: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch

Published May. 19, 2025 10:38 a.m. ET

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1?

The Pacers and Knicks will face off on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. Tip off time will be at 8 p.m. ET with coverage on TNT.

Pacers vs. Knicks Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Pacers-Knicks playoff series:

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (3) New York Knicks

*if needed

How many times have the Pacers played the Knicks?

The Indiana Pacers have played the New York Knicks a total of 3 times in the regular season. The Knicks won the season series 2-1.

Pacers vs. Knicks History (2024-25 Regular Season)

