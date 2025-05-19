National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Pacers vs. Knicks: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 19, 2025 10:38 a.m. ET
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1?
The Pacers and Knicks will face off on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. Tip off time will be at 8 p.m. ET with coverage on TNT.
Pacers vs. Knicks Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Pacers-Knicks playoff series:
(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (3) New York Knicks
- Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 at New York - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 2: Friday, May 23 at New York - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Sunday, May 25 at Indiana - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 at Indiana - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5: Thursday, May 29 at New York - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 6*: Saturday, May 31 at Indiana - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 7*: Monday, June 2 at New York - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
*if needed
How many times have the Pacers played the Knicks?
The Indiana Pacers have played the New York Knicks a total of 3 times in the regular season. The Knicks won the season series 2-1.
Pacers vs. Knicks History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 10/25: Knicks 123, Pacers 98
- 11/10: Pacers 132, Knicks 121
- 2/11: Knicks 128, Pacers 115
