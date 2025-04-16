National Basketball Association
Pacers vs. Bucks: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:19 a.m. ET
The first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs will see the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head. As both teams gear up for their postseason run, let’s look back at their past showdowns to see how this series might unfold.
How many times have the Pacers played the Bucks?
The Indiana Pacers have played the Milwaukee Bucks a total of 4 times this season. The Bucks lead the series 3-1.
Pacers vs. Bucks History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 11/22/2024: Bucks 129, Pacers 117
- 12/31/2024: Bucks 120, Pacers 112
- 3/11/2025: Pacers 115, Bucks 114
- 3/15/2025: Bucks 126, Pacers 119
When do the Pacers and Bucks next play each other?
The Pacers and Bucks will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Pacers vs. Bucks Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Pacers-Bucks playoff series:
(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks
- Game 1: Saturday, April 19 at Indiana - 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at Indiana - 7 p.m. ET (NBATV)
- Game 3: Friday, April 25 at Milwaukee - 8 p.m. ET (NBATV)
- Game 4: Sunday, April 27 at Milwaukee - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5*: Tuesday, April 29 at Indiana - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 6*: Friday, May 2 at Indiana - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 7*: Sunday, May 4 at Milwaukee - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
*if needed
