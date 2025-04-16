National Basketball Association
Pacers vs. Bucks: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Pacers vs. Bucks: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season

Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:19 a.m. ET

The first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs will see the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head. As both teams gear up for their postseason run, let’s look back at their past showdowns to see how this series might unfold.

How many times have the Pacers played the Bucks?

The Indiana Pacers have played the Milwaukee Bucks a total of 4 times this season. The Bucks lead the series 3-1.

Pacers vs. Bucks History (2024-25 Regular Season)

Lakers beat Pacers, How important was this buzzer-beater for LeBron? | First Things First

When do the Pacers and Bucks next play each other?

The Pacers and Bucks will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. 

Pacers vs. Bucks Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Pacers-Bucks playoff series:

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks

*if needed

