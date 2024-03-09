National Basketball Association
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin to have season-ending right shoulder surgery
National Basketball Association

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin to have season-ending right shoulder surgery

Published Mar. 9, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

The Pacers said Saturday that the procedure will be performed next week in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Mathurin was averaging 14.5 points in his second NBA season. He was the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend, which was played in Indianapolis.

A first-team selection to the All-Rookie team last season, Mathurin had 19 points Tuesday in a victory at Dallas before he was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pacers added that he was expected to fully recover in time for the 2024-25 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes