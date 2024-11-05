National Basketball Association
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon expected to miss multiple weeks with calf strain
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon expected to miss multiple weeks with calf strain

Published Nov. 5, 2024 6:24 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon is expected to miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf, two people familiar with the injury told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the extent of the injury hasn't been announced. Gordon left Monday's win over Toronto in the first quarter and didn't return.

His absence is a blow for a team that's been without guard Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) for the last two games.

Gordon is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds this season while playing 30 minutes a night.

The 29-year-old Gordon signed a four-year, $133 million contract extension just before the start of the season. He was an integral piece when the franchise captured its first NBA championship in 2022-23.

Gordon was originally drafted by Orlando with the fourth overall pick in 2014. He was traded to the Nuggets in March 2021 and has become a fan favorite with his play around the rim and his energizing dunks.

Before the season, Gordon switched jersey numbers to No. 32 in honor his brother, Drew, who died last spring in an auto accident in Oregon.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

