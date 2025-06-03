National Basketball Association New York Knicks next head coach odds: Who will take over for Tom Thibodeau? Updated Jun. 3, 2025 8:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off an Eastern Conference finals berth, the New York Knicks are in search of a new head coach.

The Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday after five seasons.

And with that, the hiring process begins in the Big Apple.

Let's check out the odds for who will land the job at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 3.

Knicks next head coach to start 25-26 regular season

Michael Malone: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Johnnie Bryant: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jay Wright: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mike Budenholzer: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Rick Brunson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Monty Williams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Taylor Jenkins: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

John Calipari: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dan Hurley: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Under Thibodeau, the Knicks made four playoff appearances in five seasons, including that trip to the East finals this season, where they lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks had not made it to the Eastern Conference finals since the 1999-2000 season, where they also lost to the Pacers in six games.

Thibodeau had an overall regular-season record of 226-174 as head coach of New York. He was 24-23 in the postseason.

At the top of the oddsboard to replace Thibodeau is Michael Malone, who most recently coached the Denver Nuggets but was fired on April 8, with three games left in the 2024-25 regular season.

Malone served as head coach of the Sacramento Kings during the 2013-14 season, and lasted just 24 games into the 2014-15 season before being fired. He then arrived in Denver for the 2015-16 season and remained with the franchise for the last 10 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malone helped the Nuggets make six straight playoff appearances from 2018-2024, winning an NBA title in 2023.

Second on the board is Cleveland associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, who is reported to be one of two finalists to land the head coaching job in Phoenix.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share