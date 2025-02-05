National Basketball Association Pelicans find a trade partner for Brandon Ingram, reportedly sending him to Raptors Updated Feb. 6, 2025 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN. As part of the deal, the Raptors will send Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-round pick to the Pelicans.

The first-rounder included in the package is the Pacers' top-four protected pick in 2026, per TSN.

Ingram, a one-time NBA All-Star, is in the final season of a five-year, $158 million deal. His upcoming free agency had made it difficult for the Pelicans to find a trade partner, even as they had been shopping him since last summer.

His injury history hasn't helped, either. Ingram has been limited to 18 games this season due to an ankle injury. In the time that he has played, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, while shooting 46.5/37.4/85.5. For his career, Ingram is averaging 19.5 points per game.

Ingram, 27, spent the past five-plus seasons in New Orleans after being acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom Ingram played the first three seasons of his career.

Brown, who won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, is headed to his sixth team in his seven seasons in the NBA. He's known for his defense and providing a jolt off the bench. Olynyk, a Toronto native, has also bounced around the league. The Pelicans will be his seventh team since his career began as a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2013.

The Pelicans are in last place in the Western Conference at 12-39. The Raptors are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference at 16-35.

