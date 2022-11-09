National Basketball Association
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
National Basketball Association

Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit

1 hour ago

The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash’s interim replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka.

Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.

"Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

After moving on from Nash, the Nets had been in discussions with Udoka, who along with Vaughn had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. He led the Celtics to last season’s NBA Finals but was suspended for at least this season for violating team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization.

But the Nets decided not to go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page.

Irving will serve the fourth game of what will be at least a five-game suspension without pay on Wednesday that the team gave him for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

Vaughn is in his seventh season as a Nets assistant. He replaced Kenny Atkinson on an interim basis in March 2020, just before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and coached Brooklyn during the season restart in Walt Disney World.

Vaughn went 7-3 in 10 games and led the Nets to the first round of the playoffs, even though they were without the injured Kevin Durant and Irving, as well as other key players who didn’t join them for the restart.

The Nets then hired Nash, even though he had no coaching experience, and kept Vaughn as an assistant. Nash led Brooklyn to the playoffs in each of his two full seasons, but the team made a change after getting off to a 2-5 start.

Read more:

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Should the Los Angeles Lakers trade Anthony Davis?
National Basketball Association

Should the Los Angeles Lakers trade Anthony Davis?

18 hours ago
NBA Stock Watch: Mitchell making MVP case; Warriors struggling early
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Mitchell making MVP case; Warriors struggling early

1 day ago
Is LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue?
National Basketball Association

Is LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue?

2 days ago
Duke's new king: Jon Scheyer's journey to one of basketball's biggest jobs
College Basketball

Duke's new king: Jon Scheyer's journey to one of basketball's biggest jobs

2 days ago
How Zion Williamson tuned out the body shamers and came back stronger
Zion Williamson

How Zion Williamson tuned out the body shamers and came back stronger

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes