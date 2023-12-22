National Basketball Association Nets' Ben Simmons says there is no timetable for his return from injury Published Dec. 22, 2023 7:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons said team doctors haven't given him a timetable to return from a nerve impingement in his left lower back.

"It is one of those things where you don't know what time," Simmons said before the Nets' game Friday night against Denver.

Injured Nov. 6 against Milwaukee, Simmons has played only six games this season, He's averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 31.8 minutes.

"It's probably one of the most frustrating points of my career because I want to be able to help my team win," Simmons said. "It's one of those things that's a part of sports. Not every game is promised. Injuries happen. Unfortunately, it happened."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

