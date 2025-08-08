National Basketball Association
NBA Releases Christmas Day Schedule and Opening Night Games
National Basketball Association

NBA Releases Christmas Day Schedule and Opening Night Games

Published Aug. 8, 2025 7:40 p.m. ET

The 2025-26 NBA season is still over two months away, but fans now have an idea of which teams will be on national television during two marquee days of action. 

Here's a look at the schedule for both the Opening Night and Christmas Day slate of games:

Opening Night, October 21

  • Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Christmas Day, December 25

  • Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
  • San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Houston Rockets at LA Lakers
  • Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
  • Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Opening night will see Kevin Durant head back to Oklahoma City with his new team, and watch his former team raise their NBA championship banner. The other game will see Stephen Curry and LeBron James play against one another in another star-studded Western Conference class.

Then, on Christmas, there's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals with the Nuggets hosting the Timberwolves. Also, Cooper Flagg and the new-look Mavs head to San Francisco to take on Curry and the Warriors. The lone Eastern Conference matchup will see the Cavs head to Madison Square Garden for a date with the Knicks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, When Does the Season Start?

2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, When Does the Season Start?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes