NBA Releases Christmas Day Schedule and Opening Night Games

The 2025-26 NBA season is still over two months away, but fans now have an idea of which teams will be on national television during two marquee days of action.

Here's a look at the schedule for both the Opening Night and Christmas Day slate of games:

Opening Night, October 21

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Christmas Day, December 25

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets at LA Lakers

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Opening night will see Kevin Durant head back to Oklahoma City with his new team, and watch his former team raise their NBA championship banner. The other game will see Stephen Curry and LeBron James play against one another in another star-studded Western Conference class.

Then, on Christmas, there's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals with the Nuggets hosting the Timberwolves. Also, Cooper Flagg and the new-look Mavs head to San Francisco to take on Curry and the Warriors. The lone Eastern Conference matchup will see the Cavs head to Madison Square Garden for a date with the Knicks.

