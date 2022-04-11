National Basketball Association NBA odds: Lines on Lakers' next coach, from Doc Rivers to Coach K 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Lakers started off the year as one of the betting favorites to win the NBA title at +400. However, before the NBA season even officially ended, the Purple and Gold were eliminated from the postseason and the team's lofty odds were all for naught.

When a team like the Lakers fails at reaching its goals so spectacularly, the head coach becomes the fall guy for the sins of the entire franchise. This is often the case in any sport, and this year in L.A. was no different. Frank Vogel has officially been demoted from Lakers head coach to fired scapegoat.

Everyone is wondering who might be the next man for the prestigious job. What coach boasts a resume worthy of forging a new path for the disjointed Lakers franchise?

With Vogel's firing, FOX Bet offered up some hypothetical odds for who might lead L.A.'s next chapter.

ODDS ON LAKERS' NEXT HEAD COACH*

Quin Snyder: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Doc Rivers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Sam Cassell: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Nick Nurse: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Phil Handy: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

David Fizdale: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mike D'Antoni: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Juwan Howard: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kenny Atkinson: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Mike Brown: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jerry Stackhouse: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Erik Spoelstra: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Coach K: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)



*Odds as of 4/11/2022

Frank Vogel's tenure in Los Angeles marks his third stint as a head coach in the Association. He coached Indiana from 2011 to 2016 and then Orlando from 2016 to 2018. In his first two regular seasons as Lakers head coach, he went 69-74 against the spread (ATS) and 94-49 straight up (SU).

In Frank's final year in L.A., Vogel & Co. went 35-47 ATS, tied for 26th in the NBA. And the franchise's 33-49 SU record put them at 11th in the Western Conference.

When it comes to coaches who might succeed Vogel, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has the best hypothetical odds to take over at +400. Snyder was named Utah's head coach in 2014, and since 2016, he has helped lead the Jazz to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.

The Jazz have been competitive in the West during his tenure, but betting Utah to go deep into playoffs has been a losing proposition. In five postseason appearances, the franchise has posted two first-round exits and three exits in the semifinals.

And speaking of underwhelming postseason performances, Doc Rivers is another coach whose name is being floated to take the reins in L.A. The veteran coach is as well-known for being the only NBA coach to blow three separate, 3-1 postseason series leads as he is for winning the 2008 championship as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Now, as the head coach of Philadelphia, Rivers has been integral in Joel Embiid's continued development and in reshaping the 76ers into a win-now culture.

Immediately before Philly, Doc led the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013 to 2020. Is it possible he returns to his old stomping grounds and changes his stripes to coach the team across the hall?

From a Doc to a Nurse, according to some reports, it's Toronto's head coach that sits atop the Lakers' wishlist. Nick Nurse, whose odds to move from East to West are +700, has an excellent track record for such a short tenure in his position.

Since becoming a head coach in 2018, he has won an NBA championship (2019), been named Coach of the Year (2020) and has coached the NBA All-Star game (2020). It's no wonder L.A. is reportedly ready to wager its future on the proven leader.

Finally, with the longest odds to become Los Angeles's next coach is Coach K. After all the pomp and circumstance surrounding his college basketball farewell, the +5000 odds tell us that Coach K to L.A. is a longshot.

However, Duke's most influential sports figure did coach Lakers' star LeBron James on two different United States men's Olympic basketball teams. If football GOAT Tom Brady could retire and unretire over the course of six weeks, the college basketball legend could certainly have a second act as an NBA head coach.

But according to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman, it's Snyder or Rivers that make the most sense for Los Angeles.

"In the likely event that LeBron remains a Laker in 2022, expect L.A. to hire a coach with the experience that demands respect, such as Quin or Doc," the oddsmaker noted.

"And if the Jazz or 76ers get bounced early in this year’s playoffs, Snyder and Rivers could very well be in search of new jobs."

What happens if those two veteran leaders make deep playoff runs? Under those circumstances, Brossman thinks the Lakers will look for a younger candidate outside the organization or an up-and-coming leader from within.

"The Lakers might work on getting Sam Cassell, Ty Lue, Jason Kidd or even Steve Nash," the bookmaker continued.

"And I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Lakers elevate former NBA head coach, current assistant David Fizdale or rising assistant Phil Handy as the team's new head coach."

So who do you think lands L.A.'s high profile gig? Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds!

