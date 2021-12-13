National Basketball Association NBA odds: How to bet on Steph Curry breaking the 3-point record 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will he or won't he? That's the question surrounding Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors as he attempts to make NBA history from beyond the arc Monday.

Chef Curry, who is arguably the best shooter of all-time, is only seven 3-pointers away from breaking the all-time record of 2,973 triples made.

Golden State's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday — a family affair in which the two-time MVP faced his younger brother Seth Curry — had been pegged as the game where Steph would potentially stand alone at the top of perimeter shooting history. But that was not the case.

Instead, Philly's Matisse Thybulle played lockdown defense on the superstar and held Curry to a mere 3-for-14 shooting from deep.

So Curry will give it another go against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Warriors — who have the second-best record in the NBA — go into the game as 4-point favorites.

Hoops fans, bettors and oddsmakers will all be a part of the 3-point watch party as the Warriors' starting guard is poised to break the record held by Ray Allen. FOX Bet has set the sharpshooter's over/under of 3-pointers made to 6.5 against the Pacers.

So you can literally bet on whether he'll tie or set the record against Indiana.

Will Curry cook up a record-breaking performance against the struggling Pacers? According to FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre, unfortunately we might have to wait for the Warriors to play at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to see history.

"The Pacers might have Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis on the floor together, so Golden State will go small," McIntyre said. "This will free up the greatest shooter in NBA history, but I'd still lean toward the under of 6.5 3s tonight for Curry.

"Yes, Curry is my favorite player in NBA history, and people have lost a lot of money betting against him, but the media pressure on this record has been intense for a week now, and the Pacers have smart wing defenders to limit open looks."

PICK: Under 6.5 3-pointers made by Steph Curry at FOX Bet

If Curry goes under the mark against the Pacers, the stage would be set for him to take the 3-point throne at the mecca of basketball, as the Warriors take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Either way, it's inevitable. So are you wagering on Curry to eclipse his prop number and finally etch his name in history against the Pacers? Or are you riding with McIntyre's under?

