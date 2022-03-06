NBA FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 for free 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

It isn’t often when a pro sports league gets a chance for a complete rest and reset — especially with the compressed schedules and constant moving in the COVID-19 era.

And yet, the NBA’s week-long All-Star Break allowed for everyone across the league, even those stars who went to Cleveland, a few days away from the gym to rest some injuries and take some needed breaths before the stretch run begins.

That rest is over. The run to the playoffs hits high gear now, and now is your chance to kick your game into overdrive as well with FOX Bet Super 6. Each week, six games are featured in FOX Bet Super 6's NBA Challenge, where you could win $25,000 by identifying the winners of the game and the total margin of victories in each game.

It’s quick, easy and free to play. Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here’s the six games and some predictions for this week's games.

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) at Detroit Pistons (13-45)

The Cavs are right in the hunt in the East, beginning the home stretch of the season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and percentage points ahead of the Bucks for home court advantage in the first round playoff matchup between the two. The Cavs have received some incredible play from Darius Garland. The Pistons are, well, they are headed to the lottery. Cleveland comes back strong. Prediction: Cavs by 5-6

Boston Celtics (34-26) at Brooklyn Nets (31-28)

Still no Kevin Durant and still no Ben Simmons for the Nets may mean some troubles in the short term before Brooklyn gets its full lineup back in. Meanwhile, the Celtics ended the pre-All-Star break on a bit of a roll, including five straight road wins with Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown leading the way. This is where Boston has to add some padding between the two teams. Prediction: Celtics by 7-8

Atlanta Hawks (28-30) at Chicago Bulls (38-21)

The Hawks are still clawing out of an early season hole, but Trae Young and company did look a lot better towards the final days before the break and now could be one of those "don’t sleep on us" teams. Meanwhile, the Bulls are in a dogfight with the Heat, Sixers, Bucks and Cavs, all of whom are in the hunt for home court in the East. One thing to keep in mind: DeMar DeRozen is a guy who was absolutely on fire before the break. Chicago needs that to continue. Prediction: Bulls by 3-4

Phoenix Suns (48-10) at Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40)

There is little doubt who the best team in the NBA is right now. Phoenix is on a rampage and could easily win home court advantage in the tournament- a huge benefit when it comes in the tight West. Devin Booker and company, however, will have to play without Chris Paul for a bit after the veteran suffered a thumb injury. Still, it shouldn’t matter against the Thunder. Prediction: Suns by 11-12

Denver Nuggets (33-25) at Sacramento Kings (22-38)

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are a good team and will create havoc for others in the playoffs. However, they are only 17-15 on the road — a big reason why they are sixth in the West as opposed to higher. The good news? Sacramento is under .500 at home as well as appearing out of the race already. Denver in a romp. Prediction: Nuggets by 13-14

Golden State Warriors (42-17) at Portland Trail Blazers (25-34), 10 p.m.

The Warriors are losing ground against Phoenix in the race for home court. Perhaps the biggest thing for them, however, should be making sure they stay in the second seed so Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can get a softer matchup in the first round than one against Jokic and the Nuggets, who would line up as the six. (Memphis is 1 ½ back of Golden State and surging.) The Blazers are in full rebuild mode and the pre-deadline deals show what is the earliest days of a long winter in the Pacific Northwest. Prediction: Warriors by 5-6

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!