National Basketball Association
Is the 'Dream Team' the root of the United States' current basketball struggles? Is the 'Dream Team' the root of the United States' current basketball struggles?
National Basketball Association

Is the 'Dream Team' the root of the United States' current basketball struggles?

3 hours ago

Times are changing for the United States in basketball.

After dominating the last two Olympic cycles in men's basketball, the United States national team is experiencing pushback from the rest of the world. And according to NBA Hall of Famer and current Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing, the root of the issue is the 1992 "Dream Team."

In 1992 – the first time NBA players were allowed to participate in the Olympics – the U.S. assembled the "Dream Team." It was a roster stacked with NBA superstars, one with a collection of players so well-known that they garnered a level of attention more fitting a rock band than a sports team.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. John Stockton and Karl Malone. Clyde Drexler and Charles Barkley. David Robinson and, of course, Ewing. And let's not forget Chris Mullin. All 11 of those players would eventually be Hall of Famers. 

The lone exception was Christian Laettner, who had just finished a star-studded career at Duke.

The '"Dream Team" won every game of the 1992 Games by at least 30 points on its way to a gold medal.

At the time, many NBA owners were reluctant to let their stars play in the Games, but according to TIME, commissioner David Stern had "convinced stakeholders that the NBA’s Olympic participation would show his product off to the world."

Fast forward 29 years later and the repercussions of Stern's push are still being felt, at least in Ewing's eyes. 

The U.S. isn't experiencing that same level of success because – as Ewing said – the rest of the world is catching up in NBA talent. This showed up during pre-Olympics exhibition games in Las Vegas when the U.S. lost to Nigeria and Australia. And it showed up in the Americans' opening game in pool play vs. France.

FS1's Joy Taylor explained how there is merit to Ewing's claims on "Speak For Yourself," saying that the 1992 Olympics was a worldwide introduction to high-level basketball that caused a trickle-down effect being felt today.

"That ‘Dream Team’ changed the history of basketball on planet Earth. It introduced high-level competition and superstars to the international world, and opened up basketball to everyone."

Look no further than the France team that the United States lost to in the opener.

France features four starters who have NBA experience, led by three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, as well as two reserves on their bench who are currently on NBA rosters. Five of those six players were first-round NBA Draft picks.

The Australian national team – one that the United States also lost to in exhibition play – features six players currently in the NBA, and Spain features future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol, as well as his brother Marc Gasol and point guard Ricky Rubio, both of whom are NBA veterans.

And then there is the case of Luka Dončić, who scored 48 points in his Olympic debut for Slovenia and is seen as arguably the best player in the world under the age of 25.

Combine this with the fact that the NBA's last three MVPs are Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) and Serbia's Nikola Jokić (2021), and the evidence of the game's growth overseas is clear.

The United States could still very well win gold in Tokyo, but it won't be easy.

And this could be the new norm moving forward.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Sweet Peaches
National Basketball Association

Sweet Peaches

Sweet Peaches
The top two high school prospects, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, headlined a loaded 2021 EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia.
21 hours ago
Rise And Climb
Summer Olympics

Rise And Climb

Rise And Climb
The USA added another four medals on Monday, despite a major shocker in the swimming pool. Here's the latest.
1 day ago
Mettle Before Medal
Summer Olympics

Mettle Before Medal

Mettle Before Medal
The USA men's hoops squad is going to need to bounce back – and fast – from Sunday's loss to stay in contention for gold.
1 day ago
DeRozan Enters 'Club Shay Shay'
National Basketball Association

DeRozan Enters 'Club Shay Shay'

DeRozan Enters 'Club Shay Shay'
DeMar DeRozan pays a visit to 'Club Shay Shay' to talk about his impending free agency, L.A. hoops and his trade from Toronto.
1 day ago
A Golden Opportunity
Summer Olympics

A Golden Opportunity

A Golden Opportunity
Team USA's stunning Olympics loss to France has the U.S. scrambling. Does that make now the perfect time to bet on KD & Co.?
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes