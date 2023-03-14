National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft: Scoot Henderson shut down for remainder of season

Published Mar. 14, 2023 4:36 p.m. EDT

Scoot Henderson, a potential top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been shut down for the remainder of the G-League Ignite's 2022-23 season, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Henderson, 19, opted to play for the G-League Ignite this season, appearing in 19 games. The Ignite have five games remaining in their season but feel Henderson "has shown enough" as is. Across the 19 games that Henderson appeared in, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 42.9/27.5/76.4.

The 6-foot-2 Henderson is in competition with the likes of 7-foot-5 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and Alabama's Brandon Miller for being the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Entering Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs owned the worst records in the NBA.

