National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Draft odds: Alexandre Sarr heavily favored to go No. 2 Published Jun. 25, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET

For most weeks leading up to the NBA Draft, Alexandre Sarr was favored to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Now, with only a few days until the Atlanta Hawks are on the clock, Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan have both surpassed on the oddsboard to go No. 1.

Still, despite the current No. 1 pick odds movement, Sarr is heavily favored to be selected second overall by the Washington Wizards.

Sarr stands 7-foot-1 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17 minutes per game with the Perth Wildcats in 27 games this past season.

FOX Sports College Basketball expert John Fanta said this of Sarr: "Sarr's athleticism makes him really switchable on the defensive end of the floor, and on offense, he is aggressive on the attack, possesses a great ability to handle the ball and is a really willing passer. Evolving his perimeter game is the next step, but all the tools are there for Sarr to be the most unique talent of this class."

At BetMGM, Sarr is currently -600 to be the second overall pick as of June 25.

Of note is the fact that the Wizards have not had a lot of success with their recent top-10 draft picks.

Two years ago, the Wizards took Johnny Davis with the 10th pick. In his first two seasons, Davis has gone back and forth between the G-League and the NBA. He's averaging four points, 0.8 assists and 0.4 rebounds over his first 78 games as a pro.

Additionally, the Wizards traded 2019 first round pick Rui Hachimura to the Lakers in 2023.

Former first-round picks Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert have been solid role players, but Washington has been unable to hit it out of the park with any recent top ten selections.

Can Sarr change that narrative?

